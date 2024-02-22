Mount Isa apprentice among growing number making switch to Hastings Deering

Kinglsey from Mount Isa is one of the growing number of Hastings Deering apprentices who have made the jump to re-skill.
Of the 54 that signed up for the four-year apprenticeship, which includes training in servicing, maintaining, and constructing Caterpillar (Cat) machinery, 18 are mature aged.
Apprentices from nine Australian locations attended, representing trades from engine reconditioning, auto electrical and electrical fitter mechanics to boilermakers, diesel fitters and mechanical fitters.
Among the cohort welcomed by the business on Monday were Brisbane brothers, Mason and Chase Elliot. Despite being separated by two years in age, a fast-tracked Queensland Certificate of Education has enabled 16-year-old Chase to align his career with his older brother.
At the prospect of upskilling in a new role alongside his younger brother, Mason shared there was no one he'd rather learn alongside.
With more than 600 apprentices completing training with Hastings Deering in the last 10 years, intakes are increasingly more competitive and not restricted to those recently completing their schooling.
Among the five women inducted into this year's cohort is Amelia Flor who has spent the last year in an apprentice administrative role with Hastings Deering, gaining exposure to what a 'hands-on' career looks like.
"I was able to see firsthand how impressive our female apprentices were, the support they had as well as the way they easily fit in at Hastings Deering. This gave me the confidence to give an apprenticeship a go," she said.
"Working within the business already, I know I've made the right choice and that my career really starts here."
Amelia is one of 22 current Hastings Deering employees accepted into this year's intake, who have taken the leap to reskill into a trade. Joining her from the company's Mackay business centre is Aleck Cotterall who has spent the last 10 years with the business as a warehouser and then later a trades assistant.
"As a mature aged apprentice, I have taken my time to decide what the next step is for me, and this is it. I know I'm ready to take on the challenge of getting my certification as a diesel fitter and am going to back myself 100% of the way," he said.
As a Registered Training Organisation (RTO) since 2007, Hastings Deering is committed to practical education and cultivating the skills of upcoming trainees and apprentices to ensure they are best prepared for the future.
In response to a rapidly innovating sector, the company's apprenticeship programs embrace simulation training and experiential learning; offering some of the best opportunities to embrace future technologies like autonomous machinery and robotics.
"The value of our program speaks to the career opportunities and the culture that is embedded throughout Hastings Deering. In fact, many leaders within our business started as apprentices. It's not simply a role but the opportunity of a career path for a lifetime," Hastings Deering CEO Mark Scott said.
"The next four years of competency-based training won't be easy, but our new apprentices are in very good company here."
Applications for the 2025 intake open in May of this year. For more information, visit the Hastings Deering apprentice portal.
