The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Outback pub 'pay it forward' truckie campaign goes viral

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
February 22 2024 - 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oasis Exchange Hotel at Torrens Creek in outback Queensland has started a pay it forwrard campaign for truck drivers. Picture supplied
Oasis Exchange Hotel at Torrens Creek in outback Queensland has started a pay it forwrard campaign for truck drivers. Picture supplied

Most people wouldn't have heard of Torrens Creek in outback Queensland. That is until the publicans started a 'pay it forward' campaign for their most loyal customers last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.