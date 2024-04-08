Get all the important information for ANZAC Day in Mount Isa

Preparations are well underway for this year's ANZAC day and the RSL Mount Isa Sub Branch would like to inform the community of some important information in the lead up to April 25.
RSL Mount Isa are looking for veterans or families of veterans (any campaign) to ride in sidecars in the ANZAC Day parade - Please contact Peter Roberts - Phone: 0421 511 083 / Email: imogiri@y7mail.com
Badges etc are available to purchase prior to ANZAC Day from Ozzie Outdoors and Irish Club Reception.
School packs available please contact Kate on 0411 496 311 / kate.fischer@mtisa.rslqld.net.au.
We would like to thank the businesses, schools and individuals who help us fundraise.
Our volunteers will be next to the Kmart entrance on Saturday, April 13 and Saturday, April 20 from 8.30am to 2pm.
Large range of badges and gifts are available. One hundred percent of money raised stays local to support veterans and fund our commemorative activities as we are all volunteers and are all veterans ourselves.
Please register to lay a wreath or participate in the ANZAC Day Parade: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5JKP2GT.
Please keep an eye on the Mount Isa City Council and RSL Mount Isa Sub Branch's Facebook pages - https://www.facebook.com/MountIsaCityCouncil/ / https://www.facebook.com/RSLMountIsaSubBranch/
