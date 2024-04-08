Get all the important information for ANZAC Day in Mount Isa

Prior to 6am - Veterans meet downstairs at Civic Centre for a Gunfire Coffee donated by Apex

6am - Dawn Service commences (Civic Gardens, Memorial Cenotaph, 23 West Street)

7am - Gunfire breakfast kindly provided by APEX, free for Veterans, their dependents and helpers with the commemorative services.

9:30am - ANZAC Parade - if you are marching please form up by 9am in vicinity of Isa Bridge

10am - Morning Service commences at Memorial Cenotaph

11am - Back to Irish Club who are offering a special buffet lunch available to the public. We would love for the public to come to the Irish Club and enjoy the afternoon with the local Veterans and volunteers.