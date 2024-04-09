Flooded pub re-opens as repair bill reaches half a million

AFTER months of intensive clean-up efforts, fundraising and extra trips carting cattle, the Blue Heeler Hotel's owners have re-opened the doors to their Kynuna pub.
Following 400-500mm of rain from ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily in January, three feet of water surged into the popular northern pub, sparking nation-wide support for the recovery efforts.
Prisoners from Julia Creek spent over a week helping clean up, with locals from the wider community, including visitors from Longreach, also heading to the watering hole to clear out debris and help publican Matthew 'Bindi' McBride get the Blue Heeler back up and running.
"We're starting to get back on our feet," Mr McBride said.
"It's been a process. We're doing everything we can with what we've got."
On January 30, a GoFundMe fundraiser was started by fellow publican Grant Champion, with $2935 raised as of April 9.
"It helped a little bit. A lot of people have helped and have come to give a hand...it was a big help," Mr McBride said.
"It's been bloody great, it's good. It's the Aussie way (helping each other out)."
Clean up efforts have included clearing the mud from inside the pub.
"The accommodation blocks down the back, we're still working on them, cleaning them up," Mr McBride said.
The pub's office was destroyed after the flooding and the hotel rooms' beds, mattresses and televisions were ruined.
"A couple of the donga buildings, we've got to rebuild them, do them up, and the living room in the pub needs more timber," Mr McBride said.
"The pub shifted a little bit - the stumps under the pub. I'll have to climb under there when I get a bit skinnier."
While the kitchen and bar are open for business as of last month, Mr McBride said he had been "working day and night" to chip away at the $500,000-$600,000 repair bill.
"I'm carting livestock over in South Australia at the moment...to put some money back into the pub," he said.
"We've got our own show, McBride Livestock, with a few trucks running here and there...carting roos into Longreach and processed meat out as well. We have a bit going on.
"One truck is carting camels at the moment...south of Ayres Rock down to Peterborough."
Mr McBride has been the publican of the Blue Heeler for nearly two-and-a-half years and said he only ever heard of substantial floods like the one he had endured.
"I've seen nothing like that before. It was terrible. The water was only six inches from the top of the bar. It wasn't too flash," he said.
Despite reaching out for government assistance, the pub has yet to see any financial support to help with the mammoth repair costs.
"We're after a bit of government help, but we have not received a cent," Mr McBride said.
"We're just putting one foot in front of the other."
