The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Barry broke his neck in Outback Qld. What happened next was a miracle

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 15 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Davina and Barry Hewes are happily retired in Merimbula on the NSW South Coast. Picture RFDS
Davina and Barry Hewes are happily retired in Merimbula on the NSW South Coast. Picture RFDS

Barry Hewes must have thought his time was just about up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.