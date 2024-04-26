AWU says Glencore needs to answer "tough questions" after smelter incident

The Australian Workers' Union (AWU) say they are very concerned after two men suffered serious burns at the Mount Isa Mines Smelter.
A 26-year-old man is reportedly in a coma and a 25-year-old man is in a critical condition after steam from a vent opened near to were they were working, according to Resources Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ).
The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, and both men, who are contractors, were taken to Mount Isa Hospital, before being flown by the Royal Flying Doctor Service for high-level burns treatment at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.
The 26-year-old man suffered critical burns to 60 per cent of his body from the neck down and is in a coma on Friday with a breathing tube, the ABC has reported.
The younger man suffered burns to his face, neck and upper body.
AWU Queensland Secretary Stacey Schinnerl said every worker needs to come home safe.
"We are very concerned by the incident at Glencore's copper smelter in Mount Isa," said Ms Schinnerl.
"Tough questions need to be asked about how an incident like this has occurred."
RSHQ mine safety officials have travelled to the site on Friday to commence an investigation into the incident.
Queensland Minister for Resources and Critical Minerals Scott Stewart says the industry has a responsibility to ensure workers remain safe.
"My thoughts are with the workers and their families at what is obviously a very difficult time," he said.
"I expect there to be a full and thorough investigation into this incident."
