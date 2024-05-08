Paradise South mine near Mt Isa gets green light, creating 450 jobs

A new phosphate mine near Mount Isa is expected to create about 450 jobs after it was given the green light by the Queensland Government.
The North West Phosphate (NWP) project, called Paradise South, is next to Glencore's Lady Loretta zinc mine - about 130 kilometres north west of Mount Isa.
The project will create 200 jobs during construction and 245 employees will be required once the mine is operational.
NWP have indicated they intend to use local services during the construction and operation. The Queensland Government have awarded the mining lease for $300 million.
"We have worked very closely with the State Government in bringing this very difficult and complex project to fruition in the North West and we are excited to reach this significant milestone for our Paradise South project," NWP executive chairman John Cotter said.
"We know that the Mt Isa community is relying on us to deliver local jobs and local opportunities and we will continue to work with the Queensland Government to get this project off the ground as soon as possible.
"As many in the north west region would know, this project was first talked about decades ago, but it is the cutting edge project design underpinned by world class technology that has been put together by the North West Phosphate project team that will make sure this project becomes a reality."
Phosphorous is mostly used in the production of fertiliser for agriculture but is also an ingredient in batteries and other technologies.
In late 2023 the mineral was added to the Federal Government's critical minerals list because it has a well established industry, greater global market depth, clearer price transparency and stable supply chains.
The list contains 30 minerals or mineral groups and outlines resources essential to low-emission technology, the economy and national security.
"The grant of the mining leases for this project northwest of Mount Isa is a vote of confidence from not just this government but from companies like North West Phosphate," Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.