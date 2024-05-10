Iconic 'tin hare' Gulflander returns after season delayed by floods

The iconic Gulflander is back after an extended hiatus with services resuming from Wednesday, May 15.
Described as the rail trip from 'nowhere to nowhere', the Gulflander is actually a unique way to take in the north west Queensland outback.
Extensive flooding disrupted the train's return, known colloquially as the tin hare.
"This trip is like no other. The line was originally built to connect the once bustling river port of Normanton to the gold fields of Croydon," Queensland Rail general manager regional operations Louise Collins said.
"It's a tribute to the early pioneers of the Gulf country and the railway line still retains the original rail and sleepers laid between 1888 and 1891.
"The recent wet weather also means passengers will be in for a picturesque journey with the rainfall transforming the journey's landscape into a flourishing oasis."
The service also has a new driver in Garry Breitkreutz, who has moved from Weipa. The rail motor, which was never connected to the state rail network, was built in Ipswich in 1950.
"I have a passion for all things mechanical and a huge admiration and respect for all who contributed to our rich rail history," Mr Breitkreutz said.
"We are so reliant on technology these days compared to our predecessors in the 1800s.
"You only have to look at the beautiful buildings and machinery of our ancestors to see the skills that were required, skills that are being lost to technology today. So, I'm very pleased to be a part of preserving the past.
"Come join me on the trip. It will be a lot of fun and I will provide commentary on the local history, while pointing out unique sights, plants and animals along the way."
Tickets start from $75 one way or $125 return. The service will run until the end of October.
