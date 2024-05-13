Experts inspire students to take up career in resources sector

Regardless if they feel more comfortable in a lab coat or high-vis a workshop program is giving Mount Isa students the opportunity to explore a career in the resources sector.
The workshops, run by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA), involved year 10 students from Good Shepherd Catholic College and Spinifex State College.
Good Shepherd students learnt what is required to be a tradie while at Spinifex College, students were put through their paces doing a STEM challenge.
The workshops are sponsored by Glencore with experts on hand to discuss with students what their job requires and how they go about entering the workforce once they finish school.
Pathway programs coordinator at Mount Isa Mines, Simon Wilcox said there is a high demand for tradespeople and professionals in the sector.
"We had a team of experienced tradespeople help guide the Good Shepherd Catholic College students through a range of activities to give them a taste of electrical, mechanical and automotive trade roles," he said.
"Successful operations not only rely on quality tradesmen, but also skilled professionals and the STEM Unearthed workshop at Spinifex State College gave us another opportunity to chat with students about in-demand professional roles like engineers, metallurgists and geologists."
Katrina-Lee Jones is the director of skills, education and diversity at the Queensland Resource Council. She said the workshops are about igniting a passion in the students to then follow a career into the industry.
"We know the resources sector will continue to grow in Queensland and we want to encourage these year 10 students to follow their VET or STEM studies in senior school so they can join the hundreds of young people working in the sector when they graduate," she said.
