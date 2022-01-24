Boy and girl charged with Mount Isa CBD offences

news, local-news,

Two local youths have been charged with a string of offences in the Mount Isa CBD. Between 5pm on Wednesday, January 19 and 6am on Thursday, January 20, two youths have allegedly forced entry to a storage shed located within the property of a Marian Street business, locating and removing vehicle keys from inside. The youths have then allegedly used the keys to drive the vehicle away from the location, filming and uploading their actions to social media. The damaged vehicle was later located. At 3.55am that same morning, it is alleged the pair have attended a Marian Street business and attempted to gain entry to the front door using an unknown implement. It is alleged they have then attended the business' second premises and successfully gained entry to the premises using the same implement. Once inside an alarm activated and the youths fled. Both offences were captured on CCTV. Overnight on January 18, it is alleged the boy gained entry to a Miles Street business by smashing the front glass door. Overnight on January 17, it is alleged he attempted to gain entry to a Camooweal Street cafe, by smashing a front window. CCTV captured the offence. Further, the boy allegedly gained entry to a vehicle parked on Rodeo Drive and removed a tool bag the same night. READ ALSO: Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa Doctor ready for Mount Isa internship Greg Campbell does not accept Tribunal verdict Zonta postpone Mount Isa awards due to COVID Another 24 cases of COVID in North West Qld Between 12 and 1am on Sunday, January 16, it is alleged he attempted to gain entry to a Rodeo Drive cafe on two separate occasions. Once inside, he allegedly removed food items from a fridge. The offence was captured on CCTV. A 16-year-old Townview boy has been charged with five counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, three counts of attempted enter premises with intent to commit indictable and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date. A 16-year-old Winston girl has been charged with two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break and one count each of attempted enter premises and commit indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. She was given bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

