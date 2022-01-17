Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa

news, local-news,

The daily average price of unleaded fuel in Mount Isa has reached a new record, following a slow upward trend in the New Year. RACQ reported on January 14 that the average cost of unleaded petrol had reached a record high of 174.4 cents per litre (cpl), but has since surpassed that reaching 178.9cpl on January 17. RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said while fuel prices across regional Queensland had been very slowly trending upwards in recent weeks, prices at most service stations in Mount Isa soared by almost 20cpl in a matter of days. "This is because only now are we seeing the impact of last year's high oil prices - which hit other parts of the State towards the end of 2021 - flow on to what Mount Isa motorists are being charged at the bowser," Ms Ritchie said. READ ALSO: Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family North West Councils want locals to download disaster app CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Age of Dinosaurs honoured in awards COVID shuts down Alpha hospital Another 33 cases in Mount Isa "The good news is we're not expecting prices to go much higher, equally however, they're not likely to drop by any significant amount over the coming weeks. "Our advice is to use apps to shop around before you fill up - this includes checking prices along your route or at your destination, as you may find it's cheaper to fill up there." Unleaded prices are approximately 10 to 15 cents dearer in Mount Isa then those in Brisbane and Townsville. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark https://www.northweststar.com.au/ DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

