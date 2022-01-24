Another 24 cases of COVID in the North West

news, local-news,

There have been 24 cases of COVID in North West Queensland in the last 24 hour reporting period. As at 7pm on January 20, the total COVID-19 cases in the North West Hospital and Health Service are 635. Of these, 21 were reported in the last 24 hours. It follows 56 cases in the prior period and 11,947 across Queensland. There are changes to visitor restrictions for public hospitals across Queensland to ensure the ongoing safety of patients and staff. There is a maximum of two visitors permitted for each patient in most patient settings, with tighter restrictions in areas such as the emergency department and post-operative ward. While you may still get the virus, the chances are lower, and you will be far less likely to get sick if you get a vaccination. You will also have a lower risk of spreading it to your family and friends. Over 85% of North West Hospital and Health Service's eligible population over the age of 16 has now received first and second COVID-19 vaccinations. Booster shots are critical to maximise your protection against COVID-19 and those aged 5-11 are strongly encouraged to come to a NWHHS clinic for your vaccination.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/debc4564-1128-41ed-84ca-5c7bf78c8b10.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg