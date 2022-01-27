Local man charged with serious domestic violence offence

news, local-news,

Mount Isa District Domestic Violence Unit detectives have charged a local man with serious domestic violence and other offences following a protracted investigation into the exploitation of vulnerable females within the community. In October 2021, detectives commenced the investigation after receiving information from the community into alleged domestic violence offences. On January 5 this year, detectives with assistance from the Mount Isa Child Protection and Investigation Unit in addition to other officers from the District, executed a search warrant at a residential address where documentation and digital evidence was allegedly located and seized. The 56-year-old Mount Isa man was charged with one count of rape (Domestic Violence offence), one count of choking (Domestic Violence offence), one count of common assault (Domestic Violence offence), one count of animal cruelty, one count of possessing child exploitation material and one count of using a carriage service to menace/harass. It will be alleged the man used his employment as a taxi driver to exploit a number of vulnerable female victims throughout the Mount Isa community. READ ALSO: Wait goes on for Rapid Antigen Tests Unsung heroes recognised at Mount Isa Australia Day Mount Isa properties a hot commodity Another 19 cases of COVID in the North West Mount Isa District Acting Detective Inspector Sean Wade said the arrest highlighted police will not tolerate exploitation and harm being committed against vulnerable members of the community. "This arrest is the culmination of a months-long investigation and I would like to commend the investigators involved," Acting Detective Inspector Sean Wade said. "The blatant exploitation of the most vulnerable members of our community is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it. I thank the community for the information provided, which assisted greatly in bringing about a successful resolution." The man will appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on March 14. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic and family violence, you should report it to police. Support and counselling is available from the following agencies: More information is also available from the Queensland Government Domestic and Family Violence portal. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

