Mount Isa's unsung heroes recognised at Australia Day Awards

news, local-news,

Mount Isa community members came together today (January 26) to celebrate and thank the recipients of the 2022 Mount Isa Australia Day Awards. On behalf of Council, Mayor Danielle Slade warmly congratulated each and every award winner and nominee and thanked them for their outstanding and invaluable contributions. "These unsung heroes have given much to Mount Isa over the years and represent the best of the community," Cr Slade said. "The often-overlooked work they do helps to make the city such a great place in which to live. "People often don't realise just how many hours of their own time local volunteers devote to various groups, organisations and sporting clubs. "We are all incredibly appreciative and thankful for what they do. These awards are the best way to shine the light of recognition onto these very deserving and exemplary community role models." The Citizen of the Year was awarded to Katrina Gall. Katrina and her team at the Xtra Mile went above and beyond during the COVID lock downs last year. Supplying meals, sandwiches and much more, free of charge, to the local community and hospital. Katrina is also very supportive of looking after Mount Isa's youth population, employing and mentoring many including many disadvantaged people, such as those with disabilities and troubled backgrounds. The Senior Citizen of the Year was awarded to Jeanette Hughes. Jeanette has been an indigenous youth worker for youth justice in Mount Isa for 10+ years. She has had a big impact on a lot of trouble youth in and around Mount Isa for a decade. As well as talking with the elders in and around the Isa to help our youth! Her time is dedicated to the youth and helping the youth to understand that they can break the cycle. The Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Thomas Smith. In 2020 Thomas Smith was elected Vice Captain at Spinifex State College and worked hard towards achieving an ATAR that would meet his goal to be accepted into a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at James Cook University. Thomas lost both his grandparents in recent years and felt the strain when they were required to travel often for medical care and be away from family. This instilled aspirations to be a doctor who could practice medicine in his hometown of Mount Isa. He completed Year 12 in 2021 with an admirable ATAR score of 99; and is waiting news from James Cook University to see if he will be accepted into the 2022 Medical course (results to be advised in January). On completion of Grade 12 at Spinifex, Thomas received a Platinum Award for obtaining A grade results in all his subjects: Maths Methods, Maths Specialists, Chemistry, Biology, Physics and English. In 2021 he partook in JCU and North West Hospital and Health Service's "Heroes in Health" and the "Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy" Programs as well as undertaking work experience at the Copper Smelter for two weeks. As part of the Spinifex Student Council, in 2021 Thomas sought and was ranted funding by Rotary Mount Isa to design and build a Red Bench that on completion was positioned at the entrance of Mount Isa Hospital. This project was achieved with the assistance of the College and some fellow students. The Red Bench is an initiative of the Red Rose Foundation's campaign to raise awareness of domestic and family violence. In the second half of 2021 Thomas started work at Mount Isa Hospital as an Assistant in Nursing and has been working shifts regularly across all areas ever since. At the start of January he will travel to Mornington Island Hospital to work for two weeks to gain a greater appreciation of remote medicine and nursing. On completion of Grade 12 Thomas was awarded a 2021 Glencore Student Excellence Scholarship; a Spinifex State School Principal's Award; a Spinifex P&C Leadership Award; the ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award; Spinifex P C School Service and Citizenship Award and a Royal Australian Chemical Institute Certificate for Excellence in Chemistry. Thomas is a proud born and bred Mount Isan who works hard and applies himself to achieve, but also to give back to his beloved community. Thomas is a prime example of the excellent academic support and dedication provided by the local state secondary school, Spinifex State College. He demonstrates how local youth do not need to seek a secondary school education outside of Mount Isa to achieve their goals and academic excellence. Thomas has also represented Mount Isa in swimming and cricket. He has embraced just some of the many and amazing opportunities Mount Isa has to offer youth and demonstrated what can be achieved locally. READ MORE Mornington Island celebrates Australia Day, first time in 40 years Australia Day Celebrations across the North West. North West Councils want locals to download disaster app CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Age of Dinosaurs honoured in awards The recipient of the Senior Sports Award was awarded to Jason Howard. Jason has volunteered for seven years as President of football Mount Isa. Jason has played soccer since he was a child in Mount Isa and has never missed a season. Ensuring players young and old have a great introduction to football; Jason dedicates most of his spare time and precious family time to the maintenance, growth and development of football in our region. The Southern Gulf NRM Sarus Crane Award recipient was awarded to Ron Croft. Proactive fire management is an important part land management tool in the Mount Isa region. It not only sustains the natural environment but is also beneficial for managing grazing practices and wildfire risk. Ron Croft joined the Spinifex Country Rural Fire Service in 1996 and promptly became the Fire Warden for the region. Ron's fire management experience and knowledge of the region have been of great service over the past 16 years for supporting landholders to undertake fire management while meeting their legal obligations. While continuing to hold the Spinifex Country Fire Warden position, Ron also regularly undertakes proactive fire management on his own property leading the region by example. The Arts and Culture Award recipient is Erica Shaw. Erica started her volunteer role with the Underground Hospital and Museum in 2018. Erica has secured over $300,000 in grants, funding and community in-kind support to help build the U/G hospital into a world class tourism venue, with a focus on the WWII history. The Mount Isa U/G Hospital is one of the few U/G hospitals in the world and Erica has a strong focus on the significance of this local history, and would easily do 5 times the work of that of her role at the U/G hospital. Not only does she coordinate the elderly volunteers, but gives back to those volunteers by helping them in return when needed with things like grocery or chemist runs, and ensures they are well, both physically and mentally. Erica promotes and encourages the support of businesses within our community with promotion of those organisations that generously donate to the U/G hospital with a "support our supporters" ethic. The Community Event of the Year is Walk Ride Run for Palliative Care. Rowena Murphy and Liz Debney were the organisers of the Walk Ride Run for Palliative Care event to raise money for palliative care cuddle-beds in both Mount Isa and Cloncurry. With people coming from all over Queensland to participate. It was held in the beginning of July 2021 taking eight days through the hills between Cloncurry and Mount Isa. The Spirit of Mount Isa Award recipient is Sherrie Tuppurainen. Principal of Matter Property and was the recipient of the 2021 Social Change Maker Award at the Northern Outback Business Awards and is the dedicated volunteer coordinator for the Mount Isa Rodeo. This role sees Sherrie sourcing and coordinating the extensive team of 635 volunteers that are required to make the annual rodeo a success. Former president (2020-2021) and current serving member of The Rotary Club of Mount Isa South West Inc. Sherrie continues to support the community through her volunteer work and the ongoing matter property Community Chest program. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/1257aa09-4968-4970-9e27-010099895f67.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg