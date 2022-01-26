news, local-news,

There have been another 19 cases of COVID in the North West in the past 24 hours. It follows 46 cases in the region in the previous 24 hours and continues a trend of 50 cases a day or less in the new year. As at 7pm on January 23, the total COVID-19 cases in the North West Hospital and Health Service is 749. The figures come as Queensland's hospitals are "bearing up" to the COVID-19 outbreak which hasn't peaked as steeply as authorities expected, leaving them cautiously optimistic. READ ALSO: Greg Campbell does not accept Tribunal verdict Zonta postpone Mount Isa awards due to COVID Chance to do 3000km bike ride from 'Gulf to Gulf' NWHHS seeks expressions of interest from First Nations artists North West Hospital and Health Service said there were changes to visitor restrictions for public hospitals across Queensland to ensure the ongoing safety of patients and staff. "Please be mindful that there is a maximum of two visitors permitted for each patient in most patient settings, with tighter restrictions in areas such as the emergency department and post-operative ward," they said. "While you may still get the virus, the chances are lower, and you will be far less likely to get sick if you get a vaccination. You will also have a lower risk of spreading it to your family and friends." Over 85% of North West Hospital and Health Service's eligible population over the age of 16 has now received first and second COVID-19 vaccinations. Booster shots are critical to maximise your protection against COVID-19 and those aged 5-11 are strongly encouraged to come to one of our clinics for your vaccination.

