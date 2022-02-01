Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherfurd wins national rodeo title

news, local-news,

Mount Isa cowboy Donovan Rutherfurd has claimed the biggest win of his career with a national rodeo title. Rutherfurd took out his the Australian title with a record breaking 92 point ride on board the bull of the finals at the Ariat Australia National Finals Rodeo in Alexandra, Victoria. The young cowboy came into the final round with a slim lead over 2021 Isa Rodeo Champion Troy Wilkinson and the two of them battled it out between them making the only two qualified rides of the fourth and final round. Wilkinson who threw down the gauntlet riding with a couple of broken ribs when he took Gill Bros 'Crime Fighter' to the buzzer for 87pts making it four from four for the Upper Horton Cowboy, enough to later win him the average. That left Rutherfurd needing a massive ride on the final bull of the night if he wanted to snatch the title. But that bull was Garry McPhee's 'Mr Fabulous' which had only ever been ridden a handful of times and hadn't been ridden for two years. READ ALSO: Father Mick celebrates 30 years in Mount Isa QRL recognise Cloncurry rugby league Australia Day award winners Killer dog disease now in Mount Isa Inquiry passes the buck on Sunday trading in Mount Isa 'Mr Fabulous' lived up to his name but the Mount Isa man matched every move and the crowd got louder and louder in their support. Rutherfurd lasted the eight seconds and then had an anxious wait as the judges made their deliberation. The youngster broke into his widest smile when it was announced as 92 points, an APRA National Finals record score, and one that made sure he ended up with the gold buckle. He was still stunned when interviewed shortly afterwards. "It hasn't sunk in yet but I'm sure it will feel good soon," Rutherfurd said. "I'm glad it's worked with and I wouldn't have it any other way with Troy just behind me, I wouldn't have ridden as good as I did without the competition." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/c7993189-57f7-4f7a-af88-855811194293.jpg/r0_321_1638_1246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg