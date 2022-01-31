QRL hails six rugby league Cloncurry Australia Day award winners

news, local-news,

Queensland Rugby League has hailed a host of rugby league related winners in the 2022 Cloncurry Australia Day awards. The QRL has hailed Cloncurry's Citizen of the Year Chris Waters as a stalwart of rugby league in the outback and a volunteer in the game for more than 40 years. "His time, effort and passion in ensuring kids and players in rural and remote outback regions still have access to rugby league is an absolute credit to him," the QRL said. "Waters has been a delegate of the QRL Outback committee since 2011 and will continue in his role for the 2022 season to continue to see Outback Rugby League prosper." Mr Waters was not the only rugby league winner. The Community Achievement Award went to local police officer Sophie Stewart, who is a member of the Cloncurry Eagles women's side and played for the Cloncurry / Mount Isa team at the Outback Junior Carnival and has also played for the Queensland Country Police women's team last year in Townsville. Stewart received a Cloncurry Shire Council Community Achievement Award for her work with the local Cloncurry PCYC, which includes female fitness programs and mentoring the local PCYC youth management group. Meanwhile the QRL said Young Citizen of the Year Kasey Hudson was a young achiever who comes from a great rugby league background and has many stories to tell as the baby sister of Corey and Kierran Moseley and the niece of David "Froggy" Hudson. "Fans of the game cannot wait to see Kasey strap on the boots soon in the girls 17s and women's teams," the QRL said. READ ALSO: Unsung heroes recognised at Mount Isa Australia Day Mount Isa properties a hot commodity Winton Way Out West postponed for 2022 Mount Isa man on serious DV charges Another 64 cases of COVID in the North West There were three other rugby league-related winners in Cloncurry The Community Event of The Year went to the Arthur Beetson Foundation Queensland Outback Junior Carnival, which Mr Waters said was his proudest moment of the year. Mr Waters said that while it was extremely humbling and much appreciated today to receive an individual accolade, a personnel crowning glory was to see the 2021 version of the Arthur Beetson Foundation Queensland Outback Junior Carnival honoured as Cloncurry Community Event of the Year. "My wife has often commented that I have five children, two daughters, two sons and the Queensland Outback Rugby League Program, suppose she could be right in that regard," he said. Senior Sports Women of the Year went to Samantha Bond who is Queensland Outback Women's representative) while the Dave Watt Memorial Junior Sports Person went to Ruby King a Queensland Outback Under 14s Girls representative. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/333eac55-f868-44bf-8af6-00fa2f8c82e2.jpg/r2_0_1076_607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg