Police 'disappointed' at number of high end drink drivers

Mount Isa Police said they were "disappointed" at the number of high range driving offences last week. At 2.50am on Sunday, January 23, a 33-year-old Mount Isa man was intercepted on Abel Smith Parade for the purposes of a roadside breath test and returned an alleged reading of 0.153 per cent BAC. The 33-year-old Mount Isa man has been charged with high range drink driving and unlicensed driving. He is scheduled to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on March 21. At 2.14pm on Saturday, January 22, a 42-year-old Burketown man was intercepted on Burke Street, Burketown for an RBT and returned an alleged reading of 0.191 per cent BAC. READ ALSO: Father Mick celebrates 30 years in Mount Isa Another 12 cases of COVID in the North West Killer dog disease now in Mount Isa Inquiry passes the buck on Sunday trading in Mount Isa Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford wins national rodeo title The 42-year-old Burketown man has been charged with high range drink driving. He was given court bail and is scheduled to appear in the Doomadgee Magistrates Court on February 23. At 6.30pm on Friday, January 21, a 37-year-old Mornington woman exited her vehicle while in a Rodeo Drive drive-through queue and approached a female driver of another vehicle. An alleged physical altercation ensued. The woman was subject to an RBT and returned an alleged reading of 0.207 per cent BAC. The 37-year-old Mornington woman has been charged with high range drink driving and assault occasioning bodily harm in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance. She is scheduled to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on March 21. At 11.25am on Friday, January 21, a 27-year-old Burketown man was intercepted on Anthony Street, Burketown for an RBT. He returned an alleged reading of 0.243 per cent BAC. The 27-year-old Burketown man has been charged with high range drink driving and is scheduled to appear in the Burketown Magistrates Court on May 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

