Another 12 COVID cases in North West Queensland

There have been 12 new cases of COVID overnight in North West Queensland, according to latest Queensland Health figures. It takes the total number to 1032 cases for the region and follows 30 cases on Tuesday. Another 10 people have died with COVID-19 in Queensland as the state raises concerns about the percentage of aged care residents who have received a booster. Eight of the ten deaths reported on Tuesday were aged care residents, none of whom had received their third jab. The state recorded another 7588 COVID-19 cases and released figures about the total number of deaths in aged care since the start of the pandemic. Of the 202 COVID-19 deaths in Queensland, 107 have been among aged care residents, Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said on Tuesday.

