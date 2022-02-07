Mount Isa memorial service for Merlin Manners on Wednesday

news, local-news,

Mount Isa will farewell its beloved Anglican minister Merlin Manners on Wednesday. Mr Manners died last week and his funeral is in Atherton this Wednesday at 2pm, friends and family are welcome to attend. For those in the North West, there is a memorial service to be held at the Anglican Church of St James, Mount Isa, on the same day, Wednesday 9 February at 6 pm. Mr Manners was the long-term minister of the Anglican Church of St James as well as the joint owner of the Mount Isa Home and Garden centre with his wife Cathy for 17 years. Mr Manners was admitted to Atherton hospital in October and was diagnosed with liver cancer. After returning home he was readmitted to hospital on January 14 and he passed away on January 30, 2022. His wife Cathy said his central concern in his final days was he was causing unnecessary pain for his friends and family. "He also deeply regretted not being able to continue his ministry to, and his relationships with, the congregation in Mount Isa," Mrs Manners said.

