Mount Isa City Council confirms Centennial Place design

Mount Isa City Council says it has finalised the design of the proposed Centennial Place facility. Centennial Place is on the site of the old Harvey Norman building in the city on the corner of Miles Street and Grace Street which was destroyed by fire in 2017. Council purchased the vacant site in 2019 and came up with the idea of turning it into a 2023 Mount Isa centenary space. It has now agreed to proceed to call for tenders to make it a reality. Council engaged urban design and landscape architecture consultants Tract in 2021 to provide two concept designs for Centennial Place which went out for public consultation and feedback, with residents given the opportunity to vote for their preferred concept design. Two public consultation meetings were held in November last year to provide more information about the proposed project. With about 140 votes received, Concept A was the preferred design, with a margin of two votes. Given the slim margin of the vote result, Council's project team decided to keep the overall design of Concept A - which included a large circular grassed area, concrete seating, container kitchens, covered café-style seating, a Centennial Walk covered area, shade trees, and toilet facilities - but include design elements of Concept B, to try to appeal to as many people as possible. The additional elements included an extra container kitchen, an extra separate lunch/dining area, more trees and arbours over the Centennial Walk entrances to provide more shade, and more seating. Mayor Danielle Slade said the project would cost about $3.5 million so Council will look for external funding opportunities. "The brief for this project was 'as cool and shady as possible', and this final design definitely hits that mark, with lots of covered areas and shade trees, and water misters and a water feature to keep people cool," the mayor said. Cr Slade said a number of funding opportunities have been identified, and Council will apply for funding before putting the project out for tender. "The design for Centennial Walk is an homage to the 100-year history of the city of Mount Isa, with a total of 10 sections each highlighting a different decade, from the beginning to the present day," she said. "There are opportunities for an 'Eat Street' area, with a number of container kitchens, as well as pop-up stalls on the oval area. There's also a secluded area where people can go and have lunch or coffee and meet up with friends."

