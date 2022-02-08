Three drivers of the same car all nabbed for drink driving

news, local-news,

North West Qld Police have nabbed three drivers of the same car who recorded high range drink driving offences in one afternoon, with the occupants fleeing two hours down the highway before being intercepted the third time. Police said that on the afternoon of Friday, February 4, officers from Camooweal and Mount Isa Police intercepted three high range drink drivers in four hours, all from the same vehicle - one of them almost six times over the limit. At 12.10pm a 43-year-old Mount Isa man was intercepted on the Barkly Highway just outside Camooweal for a roadside breath test. The man subsequently provided a breath sample of 0.194 per cent BAC. He was charged with high range drink driving and driving while disqualified and is due to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court on February 21. A short time later, a 36-year-old Mount Isa woman driving the same vehicle in Camooweal was intercepted for an RBT. She subsequently provided a breath sample of 0.297 per cent BAC. She was charged with high range drink driving and unlicensed driving and is due to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court on February 21. Mount Isa Police attempted to intercept the same vehicle as it headed towards Mount Isa. READ ALSO: Another 27 cases of COVID in the North West Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Merlin Manners to be farewelled on Wednesday Ruth Chaplain's art pops up in Brisbane show The vehicle failed to stop and evaded police. The vehicle was subsequently stopped on Miles Street, Mount Isa, where a 57-year-old Mount Isa man subsequently provided a breath sample of 0.252 per cent BAC. He was charged with evade police, high range drink driving and unlicensed driving. The man is due to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on February 7. The vehicle was seized and impounded for a period of 90 days. Police said drink driving was one of the Fatal Five and reminded the community road safety was the responsibility of all road users to ensure everyone arrives home safely.

