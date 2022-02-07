Another 27 cases of COVID in North West Queensland

news, local-news,

There have been 27 cases of COVID in North West Queensland in the last 24 hours to Monday. It follows 39 cases in the previous period and makes a total of 1440 cases for the North West. There were 4701 new cases in Queensland and 19 deaths, none in the North West. There have been 51,152,055 vaccine doses administered in the national COVID-19 rollout up to Sunday, including 70,718 recorded in the previous 24 hours. The NWHHS said people should continue to wear face masks, ensuring social distancing, and be diligent with hand hygiene and washing and there was good vaccination availability in the region. Meanwhile Queensland has removed the need to check-ins at venues where proof of vaccination is not required, such as supermarkets, retail outlets, hairdressers and gyms, as of Monday. But the app still provides an easy way to check the vaccination status of patrons at pubs, clubs and cafes, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said. "We are still requiring mandatory vaccination for customers and consumers in those high risk settings," she said. "Businesses are still having to ask people whether they're vaccinated or not, so that check-in is actually helping them do that." READ ALSO: Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford wins national rodeo title Another 39 cases of COVID in the North West Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Merlin Manners to be farewelled on Wednesday Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

