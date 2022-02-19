Mount Isa roadtrain driver charged with drink driving

news, local-news,

A Mount Isa roadtrain driver has been charged after a drink driving incident in Burketown. Police said that at 8.10am on February 16, officers from Highway Patrol Mount Isa intercepted a road train on Gregory Street, Burketown. They asked the driver to provide a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading. The driver, a 41-year-old Mount Isa man was detained and transported to the Burketown Police Station for further breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.102 per cent BAC. Drivers of road trains are required to have a zero-alcohol reading. READ ALSO: Two men accused of flood fund fraud will have court mention in April Glencore brain damage case set for Supreme Court New scoreboard for Mount Isa Rugby Union Committee appointed for Mount Isa Motor Sports Peterson calls on Council to act on crime The 41-year-old Mount Isa man is set to appear at the Burketown Magistrates Court on May 20, charged with mid-range drink driving. His driver licence was immediately suspended. The road train was transporting food and supplies to remote communities that had been cut off recently, due to flooded roads. A replacement driver located in Burketown continued the journey, ensuring supplies reached the communities in time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yqbYpxNMru7TBX8VR5QF63/c7c8ac4b-e0ee-4265-abfc-90a803154148.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg