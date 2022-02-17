Mount Isa Motor Sports Advisory committee appointed

news, local-news,

Mount Isa City Council has appointed 12 residents to the Motor Sports Advisory Committee, with its first meeting scheduled this month. The committee structure was established in October under chair and deputy mayor Phil Barwick and new members represent a broad cross-section of the community and sporting interests including a range of motors sports such as time track racing, drag racing, off-road racing, go-karting, motocross and others will be up for consideration. Committee members are Shane Thirlwall (president Isa Go Kart Club), David Schragg (drag racing), Lee Povey (ANDRA member), Trevor Brebner (off road racing), Paul Malouf (Malouf Auto), Ricky Lane (Finke Desert racer), Anthony Facelli (drag racing), John Alfred (off road), Nadia Cowperthwaite (Mount Isa Sports & Rec), Anna Cruse (ANDRA), Brett Peterson (chair Mount Isa Sports & Rec) and Brad Zvaigne (chair Mount Isa Motocross). Council has made an application for funding to support the further exploration and development of the project. Council is hopeful that the funding will be approved, and a more detailed feasibility is progressed. READ ALSO: Youth charged with attacks on cars at Mount Isa Hospital Winton hails find of 'broken dinosaur killer' croc Two men accused of flood fund fraud will have court mention in April Glencore brain damage case set for Supreme Court New scoreboard for Mount Isa Rugby Union Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick said Council had received significant community interest for the formation of a Motor Sports Park Advisory Committee in 2020 with 135 expressions of interest. "The feasibility study, which will encompass community input and industry standards, will give us a better idea of what will work here in the city and provide a clearer picture of the scope and scale of a motor sports park in Mount Isa," Cr Barwick said. "In mid-2021 we were able to lock in a trustee lease arrangement for a block of land on the eastern side of Moondarra Drive, which we are investigating as a potential site for a motor sports park. "Things are progressing well, and we are taking steps in the right direction." Mayor Danielle Slade said the large number of expressions of interest received for membership to the advisory committee reflected the popularity of having a motor sports facility in Mount Isa. "Motorsport is a billion-dollar industry in Australia and when this facility is up and running, Mount Isa will be in a position to hold events that will attract an international audience," Cr Slade said. "The Mount Isa community have said very loudly 'we want this', and I look forward to the ideas, knowledge and expertise the committee members will bring as this project progresses." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/7085c6ae-0ded-4949-adb9-61c7b8619934.jpg/r2_0_859_484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg