St Paddy's Day races this weekend in Mount Isa

Buchanan Park in Mount Isa will be a sea of green this weekend when the annual St Patrick's Day races come to town. Frocks and florals of green will be trackside in the Isa for one of the most popular events of the year with Mount Isa Race Club is expecting over a thousand racegoers on Saturday March 12. There will be a five race program with the first race at 2pm. Usual bar, bookies and canteen will be open and there will be a green-themed fashions on the field. Gates open at 11am and you may book your tickets, tables and platters through the link at https://www.trybooking.com/BXJDK. The St Patrick's Day meet follows the first race meet of the year in the North West on February 26 when Mount Isa hosted the beach races and there was a clean sweep of favourites winning Jockey Jason Hoopert opened the season with a win on the favourite riding Steven Royes' Whits End to victory in a class B handicap over 900m by 10 lengths. Ready Mister Music finished second followed by Watch List. In Race 2 there was a win for another favourite. Jeffrey Felix rode Words Unspoken trained by Justin Bawden and they came up trumps to win the QTIS 900m maiden plate from Isis Turbo and Mishani Dude. Race 3 was a Ratings Band 0 - 65 Handicap over 900m and the Hoopert - Royes combination made it a quinella for the win. It was another favourite Full of Fire which finished four and a half lengths clear of Flash Hombre and Global Rocket. In Race 4 the Steejo Press Open Plate over 1000m Steven Royes saddled up his third winner this time with Jeffrey Felix for his second winner, this time on favourite Level Eight, winning by four lengths from Wicked Wiki and Kapset. In Race 5 the Cava Hydraulics Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1100m the favourite won again. Justin Esser rode Shyrn Royes' Night Attire to victory by a length from Silentus and Gossiping Girl.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/dea1a32f-279b-43b9-84e8-8bcfbf112e2b.jpg/r3_453_2044_1606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg