Two investigations into Doomadgee deaths says Premier

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there are now two investigations into three Aboriginal deaths at Doomadgee Hospital. Monday's ABC Four Corners program raised allegations of poor health practices at Doomadgee Hospital leading to the death of three women, Adele Sandy, 37, Betty Booth, 18 and Shayaka George, 17, all of rheumatic heart disease. Speaking after the , the premier said she hadn't seen the program but told a media conference in Brisbane the health minister Yvette has raised this with her. "We know there has been some tragic cases and our thoughts are with the families," Ms Palaszczuk said "My advice from the health minister is that these cases are under investigation by the North West Hospital and Health Service and the coroner." Ms Palaszczuk said her government was leading the nation in tackling rheumatic heart disease. "In an Australian first, the government has launched a dedicated rheumatic heart disease strategy last week, backed by $7.3m in funding," she said. "It includes $2.88m in specific actions in 10 communities across northern Queensland including Doomadgee." Rheumatic heart disease has been eliminated in white Australia but is growing in Aboriginal communities, A report found it could be solved with better quality housing costing $4 billion but the federal government has yet to allocate any money to the project.

