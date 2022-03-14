Two jockeys share the spoils at Mount Isa's St Patrick's Day races

news, local-news,

Two jockeys dominated winning all five races at the St Patrick's Day meet in Mount Isa. While the fashions on the field were turning heads in the crowd at Buchanan Park jockeys Jeffrey Felix and Jenna Edwards were turning the other silks green with envy as they brought home the bacon with a treble and a double respectively. In Race 1 the Cava Hydraulics Maiden Plate over 1000 metres, the $8 chance Bel's Desire, trained by Tanya Parry and ridden by Jenna Edwards sprung a surprise winning by five lengths from favourite Makhota Rose. Mishani Dude finished third. Jockey Jeffrey Felix famously rode all five winners at Prairie last year and he was in form having two winners in the Mount Isa Beach races two weeks ago. He was back in the winners enclosure again this week for the first time in Race 2 the KC Concreting Class B Handicap over 1000 metres. Felix rode the $3.80 chance Gigastar for trainer Jay Morris to victory by a length from Whits End while Liz' Delight finished third. Race 3 was the Sunset Butchery Ratings Band 0 - 65 Handicap again over 1000 metres and jockey Jenna Edwards rode her second winner of the day It was all about her as she expertly steered Bob Burow's $4 chance All About Me to a comfortable four length win. Flash Hombre was second while Dolladream was third and $2.50 favourite Time For Peace finishing last. Felix backed up to win Race 4 the GJB Plumbing Open Plate over 1100 metres. He was aboard the $2 favourite, Level Eight trained by Steven Royes. Level Eight won two weeks ago and did the trick again running four lengths clear of Wicked Wiki and Safdie. Felix completed his treble in Race 5 the Trevor Morris Builders QTIS Benchmark 55 Handicap over 1200 metres. Riding the $15 roughie Bold Sam for trainer Jason Babarovich he held off King Langdon by half a length with Night Attire finishing third. Racing in the North West this weekend turns to Cloncurry on Saturday March 19 with the next meet in Mount Isa on April 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/070762ff-34fc-406c-8458-1a52cf32ff77.JPG/r3_569_5566_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg