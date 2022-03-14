Fashions on the field turn heads at Mount Isa races

news, local-news,

There was more than a splash of green at the Mount Isa races on the weekend. The St Patrick's Day races fashions on the field at Buchanan Park was packed with bright green outfits with the ladies looking lovely despite the Mount Isa summer heat. Classic Ladies winner -Erin Classic Lady Runner Up - Vikki Contemporary Lady Winner - Sarah Best Millinery - Selena Best Dressed Gent - Pete The fashions on the field committee said Erin and Sarah would now be finalists in the 2022 SMH Equipment Summer Series FOTF Lady of the Year The FOTF Committee and Mount Isa Race Club will be presenting the 2022 SMH Equipment Summer Series FOTF Lady of the Year at the Summer Cup at the end of the year with a chance to win over thousands of dollars worth of prizes. READ ALSO: Christmas in the City tickets available Monday Cooper Metals lists with ASX, with Mount Isa flagship project Two arrested after Mount Isa drugs bust Photos from the Good Shepherd formal Divergent views at Mount Isa seven day trading inquiry hearing Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark https://www.northweststar.com.au/ Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/5734867c-d548-4abd-ab60-958d9657333f.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg