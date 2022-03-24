The North West Star
HIPCo business case says water irrigation project is viable

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated March 24 2022 - 10:42pm, first published 9:30pm
The Hughenden Irrigation Project is viable, proponents say.

A detailed business case says a major irrigation project in Hughenden is viable.

