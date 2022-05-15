Our primary producers I believe will be our nations saviour. They have been strangled for years by legislators and sold of to foreigners by our current government representatives. I believe we must be more than lip service and as their advocates and representatives we must deliver on their concerns. Our primary producers are the gatekeepers to our land our lifestyle our sustainability, we are sustained as a nation on their harvest. So why have we sold them out and let them perish for so long. I will advocate we build many dams not the two we are still waiting for. I will advocate no more foreign ownership and massive expansions to our agricultural opportunities in Northern Queensland . I want growth we deserve the best and Australia can produce that on a massive scale feed us and increase our export opportunities.