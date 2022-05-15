There is less then a week until voting closes for the 2022 Federal Election and we are talking to Kennedy candidates about the issues of North West Queensland.
The North West Star has sent eight questions to all candidates asking for their specific plans or policies to North West issues and their responses are to compare below.
Independent candidate Jen Sackley, tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am a proud North Queenslander, while I was born in Cairns much of my upbringing was in Mt Isa. Growing up my sporting interest were strongly devoted to my horses and as a young woman I competed often at local events. I have academic achievements at Masters levels and have owned and operated private practices in social and behavioral management, and on occasions taken on positions of employment with government departments, both local and State. I have been raised to believe I have an obligation to my country and will not to shy away from responsibilities.
Why should people invest in the North West?
Having been raised in the North West for much of my upbringing I can personally advocate it's was a great lifestyle. I believe that as our Governments and communities seek to broaden our opportunities in new ways, North West Queensland will boom. Opportunities lay in our wealth of minerals ready to generate energy efficiency & in particular the many different commodities we will come to rely on. I ask you, who wouldn't want to be on the coal face and in the right place. I strongly believe, that North Western Queensland will again strive and achieve above and beyond delivering the entrepreneurial economy we need to move forward.
What are your specific projects to develop Northern Australia?
Developing Northern Australia is a challenge not for one, but all of us that live here, & if we are to encourage families to relocate and participate in our growth we must be ready to accommodate them. The Political Will must be real as we struggle around our cost of living, our housing crisis & our national defense concerns etc, etc. It is no longer good enough that policy and billions of dollars is being scattered about like chook feed, all in the hope of manipulating our votes. If history is our teacher the development of Northern Australia must be coupled with the Political Will of the new government elected and a newly elected member in Kennedy, whom has the ability to negotiate real outcomes, in real time.
What commitment can you make to curb the crime wave in Mount Isa?
Crime is often the product of a community suffering social disconnect. In recent years we have continued to go down the path of handing over our individual sovereignty to our government to direct. I believe we need to come back to the table and consider the cost and benefits this may have been to our families, communities & the very social fabric of our society. I am confident we can.
What incentives will you provide to curb housing shortage?
*No response
There are renewable businesses waiting on the development of CopperString 2.0, what's your timeline for CopperString and what steps will you take to encourage growth of renewable in the area?
CopperString 2.0 all I can say is where was the deadline. The very nature of innovation, which much of our future growth of renewable resources rests on, I believe was lacking and incomplete in its initial commitment. The only way to realise this project to fruition is to replace the current member. My job is to extract the real time outcomes and in this particular instance the longer the negotiation stalls on deadline outcomes become unrealistic.
What are your specific projects to support the agriculture industry?
Our primary producers I believe will be our nations saviour. They have been strangled for years by legislators and sold of to foreigners by our current government representatives. I believe we must be more than lip service and as their advocates and representatives we must deliver on their concerns. Our primary producers are the gatekeepers to our land our lifestyle our sustainability, we are sustained as a nation on their harvest. So why have we sold them out and let them perish for so long. I will advocate we build many dams not the two we are still waiting for. I will advocate no more foreign ownership and massive expansions to our agricultural opportunities in Northern Queensland . I want growth we deserve the best and Australia can produce that on a massive scale feed us and increase our export opportunities.
There are daycare shortages/long wait times across the North West, what measures will you take to alleviate it?
As a young mum, I can recall daycare was originally free, I feel confident that we can again as a nation revisit this concept, even if for a period of time. Families must be supported to grow, afforded with every opportunity to enhance their lifestyle and I would ask the question what sort of nation would we be if we can not provide such opportunities? When it comes to parents entering or returning to employment we have an obligation to assist with safe environments. As a nation I strongly believe how we treat our young and our elderly is a real measure of who we are as a people at the very heart of our sovereignty.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
