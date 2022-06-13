Guy Sebastian and Baker Boy lead Mount Isa Rodeo entertainment

The countdown to the biggest buckle battle in the Southern Hemisphere has begun with the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo announcing the return of reigning champions and its music line-up.
In addition, this year Isa Rodeo will stage a new world championship rodeo event created in partnership with Mona Aboriginal Corporation - the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships.
Advertisement
Already three 2021 Champions have confirmed they will return to defend their titles - Open Bull Ride champion Troy Wilkinson, Bareback Bronc winner Fred Osman and Open Barrel record holder Kerrie Holder.
Leading the music line-up on the Friday evening is Guy Sebastian together with Australian indie-folk/blues and roots performers the Pierce Brothers.
On Saturday evening the party continues with country-rock outfit McAlister Kemp on stage before rising star of Raised Like That and Small Town fame James Johnston takes over.
This year Isa Rodeo Limited will stage a new world championship rodeo event created in partnership with Mona Aboriginal Corporation - the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships, to take place on Thursday August 11.
Taking the lead in championing the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships is the current Australian Champion Bullrider, 22-year-old Mount Isa cowboy Donovan Rutherfurd. Being the highest ranked Indigenous cowboy in the country, and the inspiration for so many junior and emerging riders, Donovan's journey to wear the prestigious winner's buckle is one many hope to follow.
The dedicated rock concert staged that evening will star multi-award winning rapper Baker Boy who was raised in Arnhem Land.
Performing alongside Baker Boy will be the Sundowners Kalkutungu Dancers from Mount Isa and the Desert Dust Dance Group from Barcaldine, local DJ and Kalkadoon man, Deadly Jacob will open for Baker Boy.
Natalie Flecker, CEO of Isa Rodeo Limited, said the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is on the bucket list of many, has won numerous awards and generated millions of dollars in economic benefit to Mount Isa, Outback Queensland and Queensland.
This year some 750 world class competitors will compete for Australia's largest rodeo prize pool of over $270,000. Tickets are on sale now at www.Isarodeo.com.au
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.