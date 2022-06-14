Still time to enter this weekend's Pulverise at Peacock Park

There is still time to enter this weekend's trail running event at Lake Moondarra raising funds in a good cause.
Pulverise at Peacock Park is a last person standing event where competitors are required to run a 6.7 kilometre loop within an hour, every hour, until there is only one race participant left.
Organised by Alison Whitehead of Gecko Outdoor Sports, the backyard ultramarathon will take place at Lake Moondarra on Saturday June 18, while raising funds for the Laura Johnson Home's dementia ward.
"Registrations are still open, particularly for teams of between five and ten to register," Ms Whitehead said.
"People still run every lap but their laps are added together."
Registrations for Pulverise start at 8.30am Saturday with the start time of 10am but there will also be a one-off 6.7km run on Saturday afternoon for people who want to participate but don't feel up to the ultra-running.
"The one hit wonder is a one lap only they'll go in the opposite direction to people doing the Pulverise course," Ms Whitehead said.
"Registrations from 2-2.30pm and race briefing at 2.40pm and race starts at 3pm and they'll start with all the others hopefully still going five hours into the event."
One hit wonder entry is $50, individual Pulverise is $120 and teams are $100 per person.
Participants in the Pulverise go for as long as they can, with people travelling from as far as Canberra to take part.
"However when it gets down to two racers and a person drops out, the last person standing must complete one more lap before being declared the winner," Ms Whitehead said.
The winner might struggle to beat the world record of 85 laps or three and a half days to complete 580 kilometres.
Register for both events here.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
