Mount Isa PBR win for home town hero Jake Curr

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 20 2022 - 12:00am, first published June 19 2022 - 11:39pm
In front of a raucous Mount Isa crowd, hometown favourite Jake Curr delivered a flawless 2-for-2 performance to win his first event of the 2022 season, victorious at the PBR Australia Touring Pro Division's Mount Isa Show.

