Four rescued in three Mount Isa missions

The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew have had a busy weekend, airlifting four people in three separate missions.
On Sunday June 19, they airlifted two men aged in their 20s, after they were injured in a ute crash.
The chopper was tasked around 5.40pm and landed at a property south of Burketown, where the local Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew watered down the dusty landing site.
The men were treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, including the flight paramedic, before being flown to Mount Isa Hospital.
They were both in a stable condition.
On Saturday the crew flew north-west of Mount Isa to retrieve a man who fell down stairs at a national park.
The man in his 70s had just brought his kayak up the steps, when he lost his balance and fell.
Nearby campers looked after him, until the aeromedical crew arrived.
He was flown to Mount Isa Hospital for further assessment.
In between these two missions the crew also airlifted a toddler to Mount Isa Hospital for medical treatment.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
