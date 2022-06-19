The North West Star
Four rescued in three Mount Isa missions

Derek Barry
Derek Barry
Updated June 19 2022 - 9:54pm, first published 9:06pm
On Sunday June 19, the rescue chopper airlifted two men aged in their 20s, after they were injured in a ute crash. Photo: RACQ Lifeflight

The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew have had a busy weekend, airlifting four people in three separate missions.

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

