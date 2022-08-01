Quamby Rodeo draws annual crowd to abandoned bush town

The Quamby Rodeo did not disappoint this year, drawing a crowd from across the region to the abandoned outback town.
Quamby, located 40 kilometres north of Cloncurry, grew its population by thousands on Saturday July 30, as spectators and competitors arrived for the annual rodeo event.
Commencing early on the Friday afternoon, was the timed events.
The Calf Roping was won by Andrew Voll and Team Roping was won by Cody Moore and Tim Burraston.
The Ladies Breakaway Roping was won by Nicole Lyon, followed by Tatum Kersh and Kate Kunde.
The Steer Wrestling was won by Mark Thompson, followed by Matt McCulloch and Lee Moore.
The rodeo action continued on Saturday morning with the barrel racing and gymkhana, before commencing the rough stock events.
Mini Barrel Race was won by Georgie Snelling, followed by Rowell Hartley and Sophie Robertson.
Junior Barrel Race was won by Chloe Robertson, followed by Quintin Snelling and Amelia Robertson.
Juvenile Barrel Race was won by Hannah Saunders followed by Brielle Dodd.
Open Barrel Race was won by Kylee Ferguson, followed by Courtney Gray, Katrina Rutherfurd and Amber Battle.
The much-loved wild donkey ride was won by Annie Duff.
The Wild Cow Ride was won by Boost Hartley, followed by Gabriel Duke and Josh Alexander.
Calf Ride was won by Byron Kirk, followed by Ryland Gregory and Ashley Murphy.
Mini Bull Ride was won by Bronson Mara, followed by Phillip Booth and Kyle Slade.
Station Buckjump was won by Ibby Hudson, followed by Bull Randall, Jack McCormack and Klayton Walden.
Open Bronc Ride was won by Stafford Swan, followed by Ronan Hullock, Johno Mackay and Jacob Drury.
Open Bull Ride was won by Sam Champ, and second Brodie Halls.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
