Quamby Rodeo set to race out of the gate

One of the North West's great events is about to attract thousands to a dot on the map this weekend.
The Quamby Rodeo, held 40km north of Cloncurry, is about to get cracking for 2022 and people across the region and beyond have their swags ready for a big weekend.
Advertisement
It's one of the great traditional rodeos and competition starts 4.30pm Friday with calf roping, team roping, breakaway roping and steer wrestling.
Saturday is the big day and action begins at 8am with the ladies barrel racing, followed by junior, juvenile and mini barrel racing.
The kids gymkhana starts at 9am and the morning continues with a wild cow ride, bronc ride, station buck jump and calf ride.
Then in the afternoon there is a mini bull ride for those aged 12-16, a wild donkey ride, bronc and bull ride and station buck jump.
The finals will be held Saturday night of the bronc ride, station buck jump, feature horse, bull ride, feature bull and a final wild donkey ride.
There's plenty on offer for the littlies too with free entertainment all day long including bucking bull, mechanical surfboards and jumping castle.
Gates open 1.30pm Friday July 29. Dogs can be taken at owners' risk as the area has been baited with 10/80.
Entry fee is $10 and includes on site camping.
There are no powered sites though showers and toilets are available.
Bar and kitchen open Friday and Saturday night but there is no eftpos. Bring cash.
Luke Geiger will be playing late into the night on Saturday.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.