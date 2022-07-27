Katter hails state gov support for Copperstring

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says her government is "in final negotiations" with the federal government to provide further support to the proposed CopperString power network to connect North West Queensland to the national transmission grid.
At Queensland Budget Estimates this week, the premier said the government had already committed to $16 million in development funding to support CopperString 2.0.
"We want to see the North West Minerals Province developed and our critical mineral resources unlocked because it will deliver thousands of new jobs across North Queensland from Mount Isa through to Townsville," Ms Palaszczuk told parliament Monday.
"We have the critical minerals-copper, cobalt, vanadium and zinc-the world needs to build renewable energy to reach net zero and demand for critical minerals will increase by six times. That is why we will be supporting the project with development funding and we are building a critical minerals demonstration plant in Townsville."
The premier said they would be releasing a 10-year energy plan by October this year and they were in final negotiations with the federal government over Copperstring.
"They are settling into their new portfolios, but the energy ministers, I think, have had their first meeting, but I will ask our energy minister, Mick de Brenni, to follow up with his counterpart," she said.
Treasurer Cameron Dick said they were evaluating stakeholder feedback on electricity supply options for the North West Minerals Province as part of the consultation and regulatory impact statement process.
"The Coordinator-General is currently assessing the project's environmental impact statement.... In summary, we remain committed to the (CopperString) project," Mr Dick said.
"With a big project there are obviously a number of moving parts-the investment piece, the environmental piece and the community support for it. I think it is fair to say that we are working positively on the project. In summary, we remain committed to the Copperstring project."
Ms Palaszczuk and Mr Dick were answering questions from Member for Traeger Robbie Katter on the status of the Queensland Government's delivery on its 2020 election commitment for an implementation plan for the 1000km electricity transmission network connecting the North West Minerals Province with the national electricity grid near Townsville.
"During Estimates, I asked the Premier and the Treasurer about their progress on delivering CopperString and its negotiations with the new Albanese Government that has already identified the need for more than 10,000 kilometres of additional transmission infrastructure," Mr Katter said.
Mr Katter said the Palaszczuk and Albanese Governments' shared commitments to renewable energy and critical minerals could only be delivered through CopperString connection to the national electricity grid.
"With the Palaszczuk Government to deliver the Queensland Energy Plan by October and the Albanese Government to hand down its Budget in October, it's time to deliver CopperString and make good on their promises to increase minerals and energy production in North Queensland," he said.
"I welcome the Premier and Treasurer reaffirming the Government's commitment and urge them to secure the Albanese Government's support.
"In May, the Palaszczuk Government criticised then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison for not funding CopperString in his last Budget, so logically they should insist Albanese funds it in his first."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
