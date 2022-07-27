The North West Star
Katter hails state gov support for Copperstring

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 27 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 5:32am
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says her government is "in final negotiations" with the federal government to provide further support to the proposed CopperString power network to connect North West Queensland to the national transmission grid.

