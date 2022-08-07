Record numbers set for Isa Rodeo

There will be a record number of entries when the first chutes open at the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo this weekend.
Organisers say there is a record 956 entries, plus another 85 entries in the first ever Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships.
It beats the previous record set in 2021 where there were 764 entries.
The Mount Isa Mines Rodeo will take over the city from Thursday to Sunday August 11-14.
It's the biggest buckle battle in the Southern Hemisphere, and home to Australia's largest rodeo prize pool of over $300,000 over four days of world class rodeo action, while on stage some of the country's biggest names in music including Guy Sebastian and Baker Boy lead three nights of Rodeo Rock.
Nine reigning champions are returning to defend their titles and claim another prestigious custom-made buckle; and every current APRA Australian Open event Champion will be here.
Current Open Bull Ride champion and muti-award winner Troy Wilkinson, from Upper Horton in north western New South Wales leads the champions line-up, joined by twice Australian Bareback Bronc champion, and three time and current Mount Isa champion, the legendary Fred Osman from Cameron Corner in the far west of New South Wales.
Two-time All Round Australian Champion and going for three in a row as Mount Isa Mines Rodeo All Round Champion, and current Rope and Tie individual champion Campbell Hodson from Charters Towers is headed for Isa, along with Steer Wrestling champion Luke Ford from Cranbrook outside Townsville and 2nd Division Bull Ride champion, the young Goondiwindi cowboy, Scott Wells.
Current Saddle Bronc champion Anthony Caldwell is headed to Mount Isa from Blandford in New South Wales, with all of his family competing. His wife Jo, a five-time Mount Isa Barrel champion and three-time Mount Isa All-Round Cowgirl, will complete in the Ladies Barrel while their two young riders in Georgia (six years) and Austin (five years) will battle it out against each other in the Junior Barrel!
Roma cowboy Sam Weston won the 2nd Division Saddle Bronc in 2021 and returns this year for a tip at the open title while Ladies Breakaway champion Jade Tribe from Tamworth in northern New South Wales is returning to defend her title, after winning last year at her first ever Mount Isa ride.
Over 40s Bull Ride champion David Mawhinney from Tansey in Queensland will be back, and he's looking to take the title again. David was the 2015 and 2016 World Champion Bull Rider, Steer Wrestler, and Runner Up Saddle Bronc and is a three-time NRA All Round Champion.
Every Junior Champion is returning except Steer Ride Champion Corey McCoy and Hannah Phillips who set the Buchanan Park Arena record last year in the Junior Breakaway on 'Rapunzel' and has had a birthday and therefore moves out of Junior ranks into the open events - but she's back and she'll be one to watch.
Joining them are rodeo names that make fans and announcers alike tip their hats - 15-time All Round Australian Champion, Ariat Australia Pro Team Cowboy Shane Kenny, and the cowboy who's won more Australian Bareback titles than any other ever (four in total plus he's won multiple Mount Isa titles including one shared with current champ Fred Osman, his first way back in 2012) the Wandoan cowboy David Worsfold.
The current Australian Champion Bullrider, 22-year-old Mount Isa cowboy who the crowds fell in last year, Donovan Rutherfurd will be competing along with Terry Evison, the current APRA All Round Champion Cowboy, blocked from coming to Mount Isa last year by COVID, travelling all up from Pine Grove in Victoria.
Also competing is THE most successful cowgirl ever in Cherie O'Donoghue, the seven-time and current APRA Australian All Round Cowgirl. She'll have to beat the cowgirl who is streets ahead in the current National standings, also not able to be here last year, Leanne Caban from Emerald with her bullet-fast barrel horse 'Akka Dakka' and her amazing rope horse 'Hammer'.
Her sister-in-law Wendy Caban, a three-time Australian All Round Cowgirl Champion, three-time Mount Isa All Round Cowgirl Champion and four-time Mount Isa Barrel Race Champion joins her.
Outside the arena, there is plenty to celebrate. Headlining the RODEO ROCK line-up is Guy Sebastian, Pierce Brothers, McAlister Kemp and James Johnston, and the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships Concert on Thursday evening stars Baker Boy, the Sundowners Kalkutungu Dancers, the Desert Dust Dance Group and local DJ Deadly Jacob. There's behind the scenes tours, cultural celebrations, food experiences including low and slow classes by famed bit bosses The Shank Brothers, outback trader markets and more.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
