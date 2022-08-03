Vintage and classic cars and motorbikes, even lawnmowers, will be on show at this year's Mount Isa Motor Show with displays from across the country.
Mount Isa Motorsport and Recreation Inc are hosting their annual Motor Show on August 28 at Buchanan Park, expecting 100 display vehicles and more than 1000 spectators in attendance.
Mount Isa Motorsport and Recreation secretary Nadia Cowperthwaite said the event was a great opportunity for the local community to come together and enjoy the different motor vehicles from Mount Isa and beyond.
"It is the week before Red Centre NATS, so we have quite a few out-of-town cars taking part in our event that are travelling through town from Brisbane, Townsville, Sydney," Ms Cowperthwaite said.
"They will be displaying their cars too so there will be more variety at this year's event including drag and elite vehicles.
"We host smaller meets during the year but this one is a good opportunity for local motor enthusiasts to come down, park up for a few hours, have a chat to each other and for the local community to get out and look at the variety of cars.
"Some people like cars, but may not necessarily have their own dream car, so it is a great chance to come and join in the fun."
There will be prizes for different vehicles including Best Japanese Vehicle, Best European Vehicle, Best Australian Vehicle, Best Vintage Vehicle and People's Choice.
"We encourage all patrons to vote for this year's People's Choice vehicle, which is open to all displayed vehicles," Ms Cowperthwaite said.
"We are also lobbying for a motorsports complex to be built here in Mount Isa and council will have a stall with a survey about the proposed complex, so it's a great way for the community to come down and see where that process is at too."
There will be more than just motorcars and bikes, with the Mount Isa Community Markets also participating in the day with their regular market stall.
Mount Isa Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service will also have a car demonstration.
The day will also include food vendors, competitions and raffles.
Gate entry is $5 for patrons over the age of 12-years. Kids under 12 are free, with funds going towards improving Mount Isa Motorsports.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
