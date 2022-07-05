Search on for Indigenous Rodeo riders

The search is on to unearth talent for the new Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships.
The championships were announced last month as a collaboration between the Isa Rodeo and the Mona Aboriginal Corporation and now they are on the road looking for competitions.
To ensure the word is spread throughout outback communities, enabling indigenous riders to enter this inaugural event, a group from the organising team led by current Isa Rodeo Bareback Champion Fred Osman and bull riding champion Darren "Brandy" Brandenburg are visiting Doomadgee, Normanton, Weipa, Bamaga and Hopevale.
Joining Fred and Brandy is Patrick Cooke, CEO of the Mona Aboriginal Corporation and organisers of the event. They will meet with Traditional Owners and community leaders, give free rodeo clinics in each town, meet with local councillors and community representatives to discuss the opportunities this event has to offer as well as host a community barbecue.
Mr Cooke said some of Australia's most legendary bull-riders and bronco-busters were Indigenous and there was a huge amount of talent across Australia.
"The wonderful thing about rodeo in Australia is how it brings communities together from all across the Gulf, the Cape and Outback Queensland," Mr Cooke said.
"This inaugural rodeo roadshow will talk to communities and show the pathways and opportunities that rodeo can provide for young riders."
The Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships will take place on Thursday August 11, the day before the largest rodeo in the Southern Hemisphere begins - the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Minister Craig Crawford applauded Mona Aboriginal Corporation for championing the event that would benefit Queensland's remote communities.
"Aboriginal ringers are renowned for their riding, stock work and horse-breaking skills and have played a big role in the outback cattle industry from the earliest days," Mr Crawford said.
"The Roadshow gives the region's cowboys and cowgirls an opportunity to showcase their skills and participate in the Mount Isa Rodeo, Importantly, it also offers at-risk youth pathways for skill development and potential job opportunities and encourages them to live healthy, active lives."
Events in the first Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships include - Bull ride, Saddle Bronc, Bareback Bronc Team Roping, Rope and Tie, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Race, Breakaway Roping, Junior Steer and Poddy Ride. There will be one round in each event and prize money will pay to the top four places. Entries will be open from Monday July 11 to Wednesday July 20.
The dedicated rock concert staged that evening will star rapper Baker Boy who was raised in Arnhem Land and is now based on Wadawurrung Country.
Performing alongside Baker Boy will be the Sundowners Kalkutungu Dancers from Mount Isa and the Desert Dust Dance Group from Barcaldine; local DJ Deadly Jacob will open for Baker Boy.
It will start four days of rodeo and this year 750 world class competitors will compete for Australia's largest rodeo prize pool of over $270,000.
Tickets are on sale at www.Isarodeo.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
