Richmond Vanadium signs deal with battery module maker Ultra

By Derek Barry
Updated August 10 2022 - 12:28am, first published August 9 2022 - 5:35am
Brad Appleyard (Chairman/CEO Ultra), Jon Price (Managing Director Horizon/NED RVT), Dr Shuang Ren (Managing Director RVT), Brendon (Grylls Chair RVT)

Richmond Vanadium Technology has signed a Binding Term Sheet to invest up to five million dollars into battery company Ultra Power Systems as part of its ASX initial public offering.

