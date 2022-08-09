Richmond Vanadium signs deal with battery module maker Ultra

Ultra is Australia's first VRFB manufacturer, with a business model focused on the design, manufacture, installation, commissioning and maintenance of modular, integrated renewable power generation and energy storage systems through a network of local "flow" partners. Ultra's initial markets, both in Australia and overseas, include off-grid applications within the mining sector (such as bore pumps, exploration camps, mining villages and ultimately full mine electrification), remote communities, community batteries, residential microgrids, and the specific charging demands of the electric vehicle sector. Ultra is intending to list on the ASX during FY23. For more information on Ultra, please visit https://www.ultraenergy.com.au/.