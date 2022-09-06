Mount Isa police have reported a mixed bag of behaviours after Highway Patrol officers spent a week monitoring the roads during the Birdsville Races.
Police say that none of the 860 roadside breath tests they conducted throughout the week returned a blood alcohol reading greater than 0.05 per cent, which they labelled an "encouraging outcome".
Although drink-driving rates were low the police also say they issued 17 Infringement Notices, mostly for speeding, and found two people driving with a relevant drug in their saliva.
The first of these occurred on Sunday, September 4 where police allege a driver returned a positive saliva test for a relevant drug during a roadside drug test (RDT).
A 32-year-old Mount Isa man has since been charged with drug driving and two counts of possess dangerous drugs, and is expected to face the Mount Isa Magistrates Court in October.
The second driver allegedly returned a positive saliva test for a relevant drug on Monday, September 5 after police pulled over a road train for an RDT.
Police say they searched the vehicle and will allege they found dangerous drugs in the driver's possession.
A 25-year-old man from Western Australia has been charged with drug driving and possess dangerous drugs charges, and is expected to appear at the Mount Isa Magistrates Court in November.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
