Highway Patrol assists with traffic enforcement at Sedan Dip.

Over the weekend, officers from Mount Isa and Cloncurry Highway Patrol assisted officers from Julia Creek with traffic enforcement at the Sedan Dip Campdraft.
Overall, most motorists did the right thing. However some were detected speeding and not wearing a seatbelt. These offences are two of the Fatal Five major contributing factors towards sustaining a serious injury or fatality in a traffic crash.
Advertisement
Several drivers returned a reading for breath alcohol on the morning after drinking the previous night. Some returned readings only just under the general alcohol limit of 0.05 per cent BAC.
All motorists are reminded, particularly those whose licence requires them to have zero breath alcohol, that you can still be over the limit the following morning.
On Friday, August 19, police intercepted a vehicle for the purposes of a roadside drug test (RDT), where the driver allegedly returned a positive saliva test for a relevant drug.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police will allege they located a quantity of dangerous drugs in the driver's possession.
A 38-year-old man from Mount Isa was charged with drug driving and two counts of possess dangerous drugs and is expected to appear in Julia Creek Magistrates Court on November 17.
On Saturday, August 20, police from Julia Creek intercepted a vehicle for the purposes of a roadside breath test (RBT). It is alleged that the driver subsequently returned a reading of 0.138 per cent BAC.
A 19-year-old man from Richmond was charged with mid-range drink driving and is expected appear in Julia Creek Magistrates Court on November 17.
On Sunday, August 21, police intercepted a vehicle for the purposes of an RBT. It is alleged that the driver subsequently returned a reading of per 0.068 cent BAC.
A 27-year-old man from Cloncurry was charged with low-range drink driving and is expected appear in Cloncurry Magistrates Court on September 16.
Total offences detected and enforcement action included:
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.