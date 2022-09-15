Mount Isa City Council will host and participate in the 2022 Local Government Managers Australia (LGMA) Queensland Rural Management Challenge in October.
The annual event is designed to test the expertise, innovation, and collaboration of professionals working in local government organisations across the North Queensland region.
Participants will be presented with various tasks that mimic real-life activities and the daily challenges faced by executive leaders. Teams must develop solutions to the challenges in timed competition with other entrants.
Mount Isa City Council will enter two teams of four staff into the challenge this year which will take place on Wednesday, October 12 at the Mount Isa Civic Centre. Council's "Leichhardt Legends" took out first place at last year's Rural Management Challenge.
Asset Management Officer and entrant from Council's Team Veela, Svitlana Cernoia, said the has members who work in parks, assets, environment, and regulatory services.
"I know I'll be outside of my comfort zone and day-to-day role, but it's a great opportunity to grow our leadership and problem-solving skills which helps us better serve the community."
The Council's team was formed to intentionally bring together a diverse range of staff across the organisation.
Council CEO David Keenan said the challenge was an "opportunity for staff to move out of their comfort zone in order to develop future leaders and I look forward to hearing from both of Council's teams post-challenge on their growth and experience."
Mayor Danielle Slade wished both teams luck, saying that participants will gain "valuable experience that can be shared with their co-workers and gain a fresh insight and energised perspective."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
