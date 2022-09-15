The Cloncurry saleyard upgrades have officially been completed with the Cloncurry Shire Council welcoming the finalisation of an additional 40 new bull pens at the facility.
Mayor Greg Campbell said the pens had been designed to cater for a range of livestock to allow for further opportunities to build upon the success of the most recent bull sale held in May.
Mayor Campbell said diversification of the revenue stream generated through the facility would contribute to the long-term viability of the yards.
"The pens and the sales also provide a great opportunity to bring the community together and showcase the local pastoral industry," he said.
"I encourage bull breeders, agents and companies to consider Cloncurry for their sale calendar."
The local council highlighted the number of cattle passing through the town with Cloncurry consistently recording more than 200,000 head through the facility each year since 2017.
Saleyard facility managers Dustin and Nathan Keyes said they could not see transit numbers dropping anytime soon.
"Most recently [in the 2021-22 financial year] we recorded 265,000 transit cattle," Mr Keyes said.
"Most of the cattle moving through the facility are from the Northern Territory and North Queensland.
"It's not only cattle that are making use of the saleyard facility; the truck stop is filled each night with trucks carting various freight across the country.
"The facility continues to be a key asset to Australia's cattle and freight industry."
Recognising the importance of the facility, the local council invested to upgrade the spelling and loading facilities, lighting, ablution facilities, water management infrastructure and an upgrade to the heavy vehicle rest area.
The $560,000 project was jointly funded by the council, the Australian Government and QRIDA funding received from round one of the North Queensland economic diversification grant program.
The local council was currently in the process of progressing a masterplan of the saleyard facility to ensure continued sustainability and growth.
Mayor Campbell identified the importance of this process to guiding the short, medium and long-term investment required to ensure the ongoing viability of this asset.
"The significance of the facility is clear to council; that is why it has had millions of dollars spent on it already," he said.
"The current master planning process will look at future investment needs, new opportunities and better management ideas, to promote more growth and to support the livestock and transport industries."
The council aimed to complete the plan in early 2023.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
