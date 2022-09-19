The North West Star
Miners Memorial Day ceremony pays tribute to lives lost in Queensland mines

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:16am, first published 5:00am
Mount Isa paid tribute to the lives lost in Queensland mines as part of a Miners Memorial Day ceremony on the front lawn of the Civic Centre this morning. Picture supplied.

Mount Isa residents gathered on the Civic Centre front lawns this morning to commemorate those who have lost their lives working in Queensland mines.

