Mount Isa residents gathered on the Civic Centre front lawns this morning to commemorate those who have lost their lives working in Queensland mines.
The ceremony was held as part of Queensland Miners Memorial Day, held on the anniversary of the state's worst mining disaster at Mount Mulligan mine in 1921.
More than 50 people attended the ceremony which involved readings, prayers, a minute's silence and wreath-laying.
Miners Memorial Advisory Committee Chair Tony McGrady led the ceremony while Father Emene Kelemete from the Good Shepherd Catholic Church led the prayer.
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade also delivered a speech that paid tribute to lives lost in Queensland mines and acknowledged the progress the mining sector had made on health and safety.
In her speech, Mayor Slade said Miners Memorial Day was a chance to formally honour the memory of people who had died working in Mount Isa's mines.
"As someone who worked at Mount Isa Mines for 25 years, Miners Memorial Day and this ceremony holds particular importance for me," she said.
"With a long and proud mining industry, mining communities such as ours understand first-hand what it means to lose a friend and colleague tragically, and the impact these losses can have on family and friends.
"Today, we pause to reflect on the lessons learnt from each and every fatal incident and disaster. Every worker has the right to go to work expecting to go home safely to their family at the end of their shift."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
