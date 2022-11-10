A small town comedian living in the big smoke wants to reconnect with regional communities as part of a tour through the North West's Gulf Country.
Hailing from North Queensland's tropical Atherton Tablelands, Georgina Humphries, moved to Brisbane in 2016 to hone her craft as a stand up comedian.
Fast forward a few years and the 24-year-old wants to revisit her childhood memories of rural outback road trips and trek through towns such as Einasleigh, Croydon and Karumba in Queensland's north west during November.
Humphries said the decision to do the tour stemmed from her lifelong passion of rural and outback Queensland.
"There's something special about regional communities, the people you meet are real characters It's hard not to leave without a great story", she said.
Humphries performs regularly several times a week to audiences in Brisbane and in 2022 performed to hundreds of people across Melbourne, Sydney, the Gold Coast, Cairns and Far North Queensland.
She also been heard on national radio as a guest panellist on ABC Radio numerous times.
Humphries said the shows will be free to entice locals who may never have seen comedy before.
"Connecting with regional communities with crazy stories they can probably relate to will be a real treat, just growing up on the farm I was bucked off a buffalo when I was only 9, that would never happen to a city kid," she said.
"All shows are free but the yarns I've already heard from some of the locals while organising this have been priceless."
Attendees are advised to contact the below venues to book a table:
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
