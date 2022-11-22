The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

North west landholders invited to contribute woody weed biomass to renewable energy plan

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 22 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landholders grappling with prickly acacia infestations are invited to information sessions on converting it into renewable diesel. Picture: File

Information sessions being held in north west Queensland this week will help determine the feasibility of a plan to convert woody weed biomass into low-carbon drop-in renewable fuel as a direct replacement in diesel powered motors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.