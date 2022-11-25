North West Queensland is gearing up for the festive season. With everything from Christmas carols, markets and dance productions, here's our guide to what's happening over the Christmas period.
December 3 - Christmas in the City: Christmas Carols at the Mount Isa Civic Centre.
December 7 - Seniors Christmas High Tea at the Terrace Gardens from 10am to 12pm. Mount Isa City Council has reported that tickets for the High Tea are sold out.
December 8 - Seniors Christmas at the Movies at Mount Isa Cinema. Seniors aged 60 years and over will have the chance to see Seriously Red for free from 9:30am for a 10am start.
December 9 - Kids' Christmas Market from 5pm to 8pm at the Mount Isa Neighbourhood Centre, 72 Marian Street.
December 6 - Camooweal Community Christmas Picnic from 10:30am to 1pm at Ellen Finlay Park.
November 30 - Seniors Christmas Luncheon at Cloncurry Community Precinct from 11:30am.
December 2 - Cloncurry Community Christmas Party from 6pm at Florence Clark Park.
December 2 to 3 - Cloncurry Christmas markets at Cloncurry Shire Hall from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, December 2, and 9am to 1pm on Saturday, December 3.
Cloncurry Christmas Light Competition - entries close Friday, December 2. Judging will take place between December 5-9 with winners announced on December 12.
November 26 - Branches Performing Arts' 12 Days of Christmas dance concert at Julia Creek Civic Centre. Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start.
December 2 - McKinlay Shire Christmas Tree at the Julia Creek Community Events Precinct on Burke Street.
McKinlay Shire Council Christmas lights competition - nominations close Friday, December 9. Judging starts Monday, December 12.
November 26 - Combined Services Christmas Party at Jack Brown Lions Park.
December 3 - Branches Performing Arts' 12 Days of Christmas dance concert at Richmond Shire Hall. Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start.
December 2 - Winton Seniors Christmas Lunch at North Gregory Hotel from 12pm.
December 9 - Branches Performing Arts' 12 Days of Christmas dance concert at Community Christmas Party. No pre-booked tickets required.
Winton's Christmas lights competition - Judging to take place on December 16 between 7:30pm and 10pm. Winners announced December 21.
Hughenden
December 2 - Branches Performing Arts' 12 Days of Christmas dance concert at Diggers Entertainment Centre. Doors open at 5pm for a 5:30pm start.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
